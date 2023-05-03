There’s no shortage of commentary about the ongoing court battles over abortion in the post Roe-v.-Wade world, so we’re not going to pile on in this space. Anyway, it’s unlikely that anyone will be swayed by an argument for or against abortion — all sides are so passionate, and so entrenched, that talking about the issue only fans those flames.

However, it’s worth noting that for all of the attention abortion gets, the foster care system is woefully neglected. Theoretically, a good foster care system should be a proper alternative to abortion. The reality, however, is that there are simply too many kids in the foster care system and too few families willing to take them on.

