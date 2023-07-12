The recent revelation that the Arizona Department of Child Safety has withheld crucial information from local foster care review boards is deeply troubling.

With over 11,000 children in foster care, it is imperative that these boards — there are 123 of them across the state — have access to complete and accurate data to determine the best permanent outcomes for these vulnerable children. Swift action and enhanced oversight are necessary to rectify this situation and prevent future lapses.

