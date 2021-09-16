Mohave Community College is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The last five decades have been nothing less than successful for the community college, which has helped countless locals reach higher and improve their lives. Our college is an important piece of the educational puzzle in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County. The one big problem MCC has always struggled with? A cohesive identity. It’s a college with four distinct campuses in four very different communities. That’s a challenging position that the college will need to overcome, since a strong sense of community is a key factor in attracting new students. The 2015 Gallup-Purdue Index Report found that college students place high value on meaningful interactions with others, and not just in academic settings.
Fortunately, the college has made some recent moves that seek to boost student engagement and bolster that sense of community. MCC recently announced an e-sports program that will pit competitive gamers from the Kingman campus against opponents from two-and-four-year colleges around the nation. And last week, the college announced its intentions for a second competitive program -- men’s and women’s soccer teams that would compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
These new programs will no doubt add much appeal for the college, particularly among high school students who have many options to consider upon graduation.
Even with athletic teams and competitive gaming leagues, however, the college’s identity crisis will persist. The college’s soccer programs will be based in Bullhead City, where if all goes according to plan, they’ll play at the new Anderson Field House. The esports team is based in Kingman. It’s doubtful that many students from Lake Havasu City will want to make the hour-long drive to either of these communities.
This is the new challenge. The college is doing well in adding to its appeal — now it has to figure out a way for its programs to reach beyond the campuses where they’re based. Online streaming technology like Zoom helped smooth out some of those wrinkles on the academic side of things. The answer for sports programs may not come as easily — but there could be some value in running multiple versions of some programs. It’s conceivable that MCC could field soccer teams at all of its campuses, not just Bullhead City. Esports programs, given their online nature, aren’t constrained to Kingman. Or maybe it’s worth talking about things like student housing and transportation to make it easier for students to get from one campus to another.
We encourage MCC administrators and staff to continue to seek creative solutions to growth. That’s been the goal for the last half a century, and it’s clear that the college is on the right path for the next 50 years as well.
— Today’s News-Herald
