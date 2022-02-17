Lincoln Day dinners around the country offer Republicans a chance to celebrate past and current success and to regroup before upcoming elections. In Arizona, the Lake Havasu City Lincoln Day dinner on Saturday is as close as it comes to a “home game.”
Mohave County is a Republican stronghold in a state that can no longer be called that. Voters registered as Independents now account for fully one-third of total voters. Republicans have a couple percentage points more and Democrats a little less.
Mohave County’s numbers are a bit different, with three Republican voters for every Democrat. Independents, though, are roughly double the number of Democrats.
Candidates who hope to make their mark on the Republican Party don’t skip out on a chance to visit Lake Havasu City, which is why this weekend’s event features a full slate of prominent GOP names including gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon and Senate hopeful Jim Lamon. Other well known Republican names will be in attendance, including Lake Havasu City’s Kelli Ward, currently the Arizona GOP Chair, and Congressman Paul Gosar. Those last two will be worth watching, if only because of the roles they’ve played in the post-2020 election developments.
The keynote speaker is Karen Fann, president of the Arizona Senate. She’s presiding over an elected body that’s dealing with important topics including election security, immigration and water policy.
Lake Havasu’s Lincoln Day Dinner is always an event worth watching, but that’s particularly true this year. Lake Havasu might be a small community, but it has a big role in shaping Arizona’s political landscape.
— Today’s News-Herald
