About 15 years ago, organizers created Havasu’s first Rockabilly Reunion. The thinking at the time was to host an event on the same weekend as Winter Blast so guests in town for that event would have something to do during the day while waiting for the fireworks.
Creating a companion event for Winter Blast was a brilliant idea.
The unintended consequence is that Havasu’s streets and roads are busier than usual, requiring plenty of caution for motorists this week. The Lake Havasu State Park neighborhood will be congested as folks stream in and out of the Rockabilly Reunion site.
Havasu’s south side will be jam-packed each afternoon and late into the night for every day of Winter Blast, which begins on Wednesday. Side streets in the SARA Park vicinity will be lined with vehicles as their occupants watch the fiery spectacle. Ground Zero for Winter Blast is the park. Remember, no parking is allowed along the shoulders of State Route 95.
Mother Nature appears so far to be staying cooperative. Still, we all know that forecasts aren’t always correct — the good news is that a little rain won’t dampen the spirits of the thousands of spectators who love these two signature Lake Havasu City events.
Winter Blast, now in its 34th year, requires nothing more than one’s attraction to flickering light. Members of the Western Pyrotechnic Association stage nightly shows that never fail to impress as beautiful colors light up the dark sky.
Expect to see fireworks in glittering shapes such as stars, rings, hearts and the ever-popular chrysanthemums. While the pops and bangs of fireworks are essential to the experience, cats and dogs can be utterly terrified by the noise.
Keep pets at home in a secure room; leave a TV on to mask explosive sounds coming from Havasu’s south side.
