What’s a person to do when the price of gasoline keeps moving upward? Shop around, plan local trips efficiently, maybe even cut back on driving, both locally and for vacations. The weather is still nice enough for a bike ride, right?
Those are all good, tested tips and worth it as gasoline prices rise again.
The broad answer is that consumers don’t have many options beyond those ideas, which can indeed save money.
Higher prices hit the pocketbook and hence are bad for people planning long trips. They’re bad in Lake Havasu City, which joins the rest of the West, led by California, in having the highest gasoline prices in the country.
The good news is that local prices are much, much lower — maybe up to a dollar lower — than California, which can make Lake Havasu a more attractive vacation spot to California’s huge population than a farther flung location.
The disparity in price between Arizona and California can make it less expensive in some cases for Californians to drive to Arizona, vacation, fill up and return than it is to simply state closer to home in California.
When gasoline prices cycle higher, Lake Havasu City sits in the sweet spot of driving distance for almost 30 million people: It’s less than a tank from Los Angeles or Las Vegas or Phoenix to Havasu.
This bodes well for those counting on a strong summer boating season, though it may not sit well with those local residents planning an extensive summer driving getaway of their own.
Recall the double whammy of the Great Recession and high gasoline prices? The term “staycation” got a lot of use. That may be a good option for this summer as desert resorts offer very attractive summer rates.
As mentioned, there’s not much gas consumers can do about rising prices except to cut back on gas use. The price swings, though, are now common enough that drivers are either getting used to it and are fully adjusted or the economy is strong enough to absorb the extra costs.
Either way, Lake Havasu is in an enviable position this summer.
