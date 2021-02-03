Before the election, many conservative observers predicted spikes in gasoline prices under a Biden Administration. The recent price rise lends credence to the view and should signal the new president to tone down some fossil fuel rhetoric. Gasoline prices aren’t skyrocketing but they are going up slowly and steadily, rising about a dime the last part of January and about 16 cents over the past month, according to AAA’s national survey.
In so doing, the price increases ended the trend of the past year of lower prices, year over year.
In today’s economy, gasoline prices should be moving lower.
There is simply a lot less demand. Those fuel savings are now being wiped out by higher prices, mostly tied to rising crude oil prices.
There’s a notion that a president has only limited influence on the price of gasoline. That is true except when the president limits oil and gas leasing on federal land and, in policy and personnel appointments, signals a potential end to fracking.
Fracking isn’t without its problems but the ability of producers to use technology to produce more oil is a large part of the reason the United States is no longer dependent upon foreign sellers for its energy.
Energy markets, including oil, don’t just react to government policy changes, they often overreact. Even with demand down, the price of crude oil is rising on fears of less supply.
As the country heads toward spring and coronavirus infections are trending downward, there’s reason to be optimistic about the economy. Higher fuel prices can limit that recovery.
Politicians in Washington, D.C. are verbally slugging it out over the size and scope of a new stimulus payment to individuals and families. Some are even realizing there’s actual cost to these trillion dollar or so payments.
They should consider that while they argue over $600 stimulus checks or $1,200 stimulus checks, higher gasoline prices can undercut the benefit of those checks. If a family spends even $10 per week more on gasoline, that’s more than $500 per year.
Biden’s been the relative voice of reason on the green economy and climate change compared to some of the extreme Democrats. But he’s clearly following the progressives’ agenda when it comes to fossil fuels, including oil and coal.
His actions need to follow his measured words. He should do all he can to enable a stable economy in 2021. Energy prices have a large bearing on that recovery.
— Today’s News-Herald
