Southern Arizona representative has repeatedly blocked Regina Cobb's bills on water conservation
Arizona's water woes have only gotten worse since the beginning of this year's Legislative Session, but despite several creative solutions pitched by local lawmakers, one politician has stood in the way of progress.
State Rep. Gail Griffin of Cochise County has repeatedly blocked efforts by Regina Cobb to get her water bills through committee. This year, Cobb employed some clever strategies that helped get some of her water proposals heard before the larger legislative body.
Cobb's bills as they currently stand may or may not get additional traction, but it's clear that somebody's getting nervous that they will. The Arizona Farm and Ranch Group has been pushing ads on local radio that appear to be directed at a proposal by Cobb to create Rural Management Areas to help govern water supplies at the local level.
That RMA proposal appears to be what makes Griffin nervous as well. She told the Sierra Vista Herald/Review that Rural Management Areas would give local county supervisors too much power when it comes to water. She also says cities that have done a good job on water conservation will be unable to opt out of an RMA.
Cobb says she takes issue with Griffin's framing of the issue, but is willing to address those talking points.
It's a good debate, but not one that Griffin has been willing to have in a legitimate way — in the Legislative process.
Griffin is a roadblock to progress on water legislation. No legislator should be allowed to stand alone, and in the way, of such necessary conversations.
— Today's News-Herald
