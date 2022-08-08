The dust has settled from Tuesday’s primary election and the slate of candidates who will face off against each other in November has been set. Voters have chosen their preferred torchbearers, and based in part on who has been selected, it’s already looking to be an ugly political slugfest from now until Nov. 8.
At the statewide level, voters will have a choice for governor between Republican Kari Lake, an adamant supporter of Donald Trump and believer that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and Democrat Katie Hobbs, a staunch defender of the previous election in her role as the current secretary of state.
Attack ads have already begun against Hobbs, thanks to the Republican Governors Association, with current governor Doug Ducey serving as president of the organization. The group has pledged $11 million so far to help defeat Hobbs.
Expect the campaigns and political action committees from both sides to pump millions more into that race and others as Election Day draws nearer. The airwaves will soon be flooded with negativity as voters face a stark difference in ideals and beliefs when they cast their ballots this fall.
With this anticipated influx of money and advertising, it becomes increasingly difficult to focus on the key issues and how the candidates seeking office would address those concerns. That is why being an informed voter is as important now as ever before, if not more so.
The last thing the world needs is more animosity and vitriol directed toward those seeking office and their supporters, but that’s exactly what’s in store for the next few months.
We ask everyone to remember to focus on the issues that impact our daily lives, such as inflation and the economy, the border and public safety, water and so many more, rather than the personal attacks that will be pervasive for the next 90 days or so.
