Arizona would stop celebrating Columbus Day if a state senator’s bill somehow passes in the next legislative session. We suspect there’s little chance of that happening, of course, but Democrat Jamescita Peshlakai’s bill gives us an opportunity to talk about America’s dumbest holiday.
We agree with Peshlakai that it’s time for Columbus Day to be removed as a state and federal holiday. It’s already one of the most inconsistently acknowledged holidays in the country, and it celebrates a man who neither discovered America nor ever set foot on the land that would eventually come the United States. It is little more than an excuse for federal employees to take a day off work, while the rest of us go about our normal responsibilities (and perhaps wonder if we were supposed to have the day off, too.) Columbus Day became a federal observance a little more than 50 years ago, thanks to years of lobbying by Italian-American groups. Once declared a federal holiday by the president in 1968, it wasn’t long before other groups began lobbying to replace the holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day – supporters argued that Christopher Columbus and explorers like him don’t deserve to be celebrated. They’d rather the spotlight go to the native people that explorers like Columbus subjugated, abused, tortured and killed. Great idea, and it’s a point well taken – except we already celebrate Native Americans Day. It’s a brand new state holiday, in fact. It’s celebrated on June 2, commemorating the date in 1924, when President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act. Should Native Americans Day become a federal observance as well? We say no.
Want to stop celebrating Columbus Day? Fine. But we don’t need more holidays. We need fewer of them, so the ones we do celebrate are truly special.
Native Americans do deserve the recognition. It’s important to celebrate and reflect on our history – and in a state like Arizona, the role Native Americans have played in shaping our present can’t be understated. But rather than adding another day on the calendar that people aren’t sure how to celebrate, how about a bill that calls for better curriculum in schools and encourages public education programs on Native Americans and their place in history?
Holidays are a symbolic, feel-good gesture, but they’re ultimately meaningless. We could do a lot more good by finding other ways of recognizing people who deserve their time in the spotlight.
— Today’s News-Herald
