Coronavirus testing in Lake Havasu City this weekend could finally do what state lawmakers couldn’t: Put an end to Mohave County’s lockdown and allow a full reopening for local businesses.
When the Arizona Department of Health implemented the shutdown under Gov. Doug Ducey’s direction a few months ago, it included a number of benchmarks each county must achieve before certain businesses can reopen and gatherings can resume. Thankfully, we’re well on our way to hitting those benchmarks, and certain reopenings have already been allowed to occur.
As of Wednesday, Mohave County was listed as “moderate” by the Department of Health. That means bars and gyms have been able to reopen, kind of. Unfortunately, there’s still some work to be done before local businesses can go full throttle. The number of cases per 100,000residents continues to decline and the percent positivity rate has had a steep drop, from 18.4 percent in early July to 10 percent on Aug. 16, the most recent data available. Meanwhile, hospital visits for covid-like illnesses are down to 2 percent. These are very encouraging trends, and with any luck we’ll see Mohave County moved into the “minimal” category in a matter of weeks. However, the benchmarks we’re being asked to achieve are a little misleading, particularly in the percent positivity category. When the state announced mass “blitz” testing a while back, the intention was to test as many people as possible, symptoms or not, to get a truer reflection of the virus’ spread in a community. Those tests were rolled early and often to Arizona’s more populous counties, but the state didn’t work very hard to offer the blitz testing in rural communities like Mohave County. We can presume, then, that our percent positivity rating is artificially high because the people who have been getting tested are people who have a reason to suspect they need a test in the first place. Testing more people should, in theory, lower our positivity rating.
That’s important since this metric is being used to determine when we can take the restraints off our local economy. It was unfair of Gov. Ducey’s office to set this requirement and then fail to roll out the testing in an equitable way across the state – and Mohave County has suffered for it with a lockdown that might have been able to be lifted weeks or months earlier than it eventually will be.
This weekend is our chance to change that. Mohave County will offer 1,000 free coronavirus tests in Lake Havasu City this Sunday and Monday, available to anyone who wants to take it. It’s important that plenty of people sign up to participate, even if your only goal is to help show the community’s percent positivity rating is much lower than currently reported. Importantly, the testing will also help identify people who have the virus but don’t show any symptoms. Identifying those folks and isolating them goes a long way to containing the spread.
Do your part this weekend and get a coronavirus test at the event at the Aquatic Center.
Unlike previous blitz testing, anyone will be eligible to receive a test whether they are experiencing symptoms or not. Pre-registration is available at doineedacovid19test.com. Registration is required in order to participate. Although participants will be able to register on site, it will slow down the drive through testing lines so people are encouraged to sign up ahead of time.
Test results are expected to be returned in three to four days. Similar blitz testing is also scheduled in Kingman and Bullhead City. For more information contact Mohave County Public Health at 928-718-4909.
— Today’s News-Herald
