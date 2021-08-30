One by one, the reasons to not receive a coronavirus vaccine are going away. The FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine offered peace of mind to some worrying about the emergency-use certificate. On the other hand, it unleashed a number of business and organizational vaccine mandates, which are hugely controversial.
Some people just won’t be convinced to get the shots for political or philosophical reasons. Former President Trump was booed at a rally last week for telling the crowd to get the vaccine. Some can’t take the vaccine because of existing medical problems.
So what about the rest? How can the county and state get to herd immunity through more immunizations? Some would argue that many non-vaccinated are just being selfish, content to let the vaccinated wear masks to keep the non-vaccinated safe.
Some would say the approval of the Pfizer vaccine should remove any doubt.
Some contend that more people will comply if there is a mandate, sort of like jury summons.
Maybe.
Or perhaps too many people are either lazy or procrastinators.
And perhaps the approval of the Pfizer vaccine doesn’t move the needle in places such as Mohave County where it’s not available.
Governments have tried all kinds of inducements and giveaways, though not in Mohave County. The county’s vaccination rate lags even behind the state, with about a third of the population fully vaccinated.
Based on fluid, evolving science, it looks like a vaccination rate of 75% to 80% would be sufficient to achieve herd immunity and make coronavirus a memory.
It should have happened by now. It hasn’t.
It’s time for some additional strategies. Maybe some inducements: how about a lottery for those tens of millions of dollars the county received for pandemic relief and doesn’t know what to do with?
Lesser amounts would work, too.
Or how about using some covid relief money to bring shots to where the people are, the workplaces and schools (for staff and those over age 12)?
It isn’t horribly difficult to find a vaccine right now but it does take a bit of determination. Why not make it even easier?
Providers and the county health department used to offer workplace flu shots. Costs killed most of those programs.
The money is there now. A program in which shots were delivered to homes with a free pizza wouldn’t break the pandemic-relief bank.
City, county and state officials need to turn the page on delivery and develop programs that aggressively seek out the people who need and want them. A freezer unit for Pfizer vaccine should be in the plans, too.
Continuing the vaccine program the way it’s currently handled practically ensures the county will still be fighting coronavirus a year from now. That’s unacceptable.
— Today’s News-Herald
