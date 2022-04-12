The Biden Administration is making a lot of noise about so-called “ghost guns,” but it seems unlikely that its proposed solutions will do much to change the status quo.
The White House wants to crack down on ghost guns, or homemade guns that lack serial numbers, because they’re often favored by criminals.
Biden’s proposal would classify gun kits, which can be purchased online or at a store without a background check, as firearms that require federal licenses and are subject to background checks just like commercially made guns.
Biden’s solution sounds good at first — it’s logical that a gun kit should be treated just like any other firearm — but like most proposed gun legislation, it’s unlikely to be very effective at stopping gun crime.
Yes, the law will probably make it marginally harder for criminals to get guns, but determined bad guys will always find a way to get their hands on firearms.
Meanwhile, the administration’s new rules add another layer of difficulty for law-abiding citizens — particularly hobbyists and other folks who create custom firearms.
Critics of Biden’s ghost gun order include Congressman Paul Gosar, who says it’s an assault on the Second Amendment and rightly predicts that court challenges will ultimately decide how much control the federal government can wield over ghost guns.
Oh boy, another Constitutional battle for the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, we’re ignoring a bigger violence problem that has plagued the nation, and ghost guns are only a small part of it. There’s been a surge in general gun crime since 2020, with homicides up by 30 percent that year according to the New York Times.
Biden’s limitations on ghost guns are being welcomed by gun control advocates, but it’s little more than low-hanging fruit for an administration in dire need of an easy win.
If Biden’s goal is to reduce gun violence, he should abandon his soft-on-crime posture.
Laws should be better focused on keeping criminals from committing gun crimes, and penalties should be higher for those who commit them.
— Today’s News-Herald
