Nobody was really sure what to expect when the Havasu Balloon Festival first lifted off in 2011. The concept was certainly a success in places like Albuquerque, New Mexico, but could a relatively small, rural town like Lake Havasu City attract the kind of crowds necessary to make the event a success? It didn’t take long to realize the answer was a resounding “yes.”

The balloon festival, then called the Havasu Island Festival & Fair, was started by the London Bridge Lions and the London Bridge Rotary Club. Organizers initially expected about 15,000 visitors, but attendance the first year was said to be well over 20,000.

