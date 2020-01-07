Nobody was really sure what to expect when the Havasu Balloon Festival first lifted off in 2011. The concept was certainly a success in places like Alburquerque, New Mexico, but could a relatively small, rural town like Lake Havasu City attract the kind of crowds necessary to make the event a success? It didn’t take long to realize the answer was a resounding “yes.”
The balloon festival, then called the Havasu Island Festival & Fair, was started by the London Bridge Lions and the London Bridge Rotary Club. Organizers initially expected about 15,000 visitors, but attendance the first year was said to be well over 20,000.
It’s easy to see why. The Balloon Festival is a terrific show, with good vantage points all over town — but the real fun is the festival itself. It includes a carnival for the kids, lots of food vendors and merchandise for sale, and plenty of on-the-ground entertainment as well.
It didn’t take long for the Balloon Festival to earn its reputation as the best show in Arizona.
The event grew in popularity each year, eventually outgrowing its Island location at the Nautical golf course, requiring a move to Lake Havasu State Park in 2018.
Other service clubs joined in the organization, helping the event become the community effort it is today. And what an effort it is. Putting on the Havasu Balloon Festival each year requires the help of hundreds of volunteers.
As of last week, more than 1,100 people had signed up to help, and organizers were putting out the call for 400 additional supporters. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.
The balloon festival is responsible for a hefty surge in the economy as Havasu hotels, restaurants and retailers enjoy plenty of festival-related business.
The real measure of success, however, is the money the event has raised for local charities each year. The Havasu Ballon Festival has raised $953,100 for local charities, and it’s expected it will hit the $1 million mark during this year’s event.
Even if you’re not volunteering, you’re contributing to a good cause by attending the Balloon Festival. Your entrance fee of $20 will ultimately have a big impact in the community. The fun kicks off this Thursday at Lake Havasu State Park. Do yourself and your community a favor and spend at least one day out there. There’s not a better way to enjoy a January weekend in the desert.
— Today’s News-Herald
