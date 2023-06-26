It sounds like a tired cliche, but you can literally offer the gift of life by donating blood this month. Vitalant, the blood donation organization that serves our region, says new donations are urgently needed to support patients during the looming “trauma season.”

The week surrounding Independence Day witnesses a drastic drop of 2,000 or more blood donations, making it one of the lowest periods during the summer season. This decline, coupled with the already diminished donor availability due to summer travel and other activities, puts patients’ lives at risk. As hospitals brace themselves for an increase in injuries resulting from outdoor activities, the demand for blood rises significantly.

