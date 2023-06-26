It sounds like a tired cliche, but you can literally offer the gift of life by donating blood this month. Vitalant, the blood donation organization that serves our region, says new donations are urgently needed to support patients during the looming “trauma season.”
The week surrounding Independence Day witnesses a drastic drop of 2,000 or more blood donations, making it one of the lowest periods during the summer season. This decline, coupled with the already diminished donor availability due to summer travel and other activities, puts patients’ lives at risk. As hospitals brace themselves for an increase in injuries resulting from outdoor activities, the demand for blood rises significantly.
While the Fourth of July festivities may divert our attention, the need for blood cannot take a break. Emergency surgeries, treatments for blood disorders, and cancer therapies depend on a steady supply of blood, which must be replenished constantly.
Type O blood, particularly O-negative, holds immense importance as it can help any patient in an emergency. The transfusion of O-positive blood can aid patients with a positive blood type. Additionally, platelet donations are in constant demand for cancer patients, open-heart surgeries, and transplants. However, it’s crucial to note that platelets must be used within a week of donation, emphasizing the urgent need for immediate contributions.
This is a call to action for all eligible individuals. You have the power to save lives. Consider donating blood this July, as it can be the difference between life and death for someone in need. Mark your calendars for the upcoming Lake Havasu City Community Blood Drive, taking place from July 11 to July 13 at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Every donation counts and can make a significant impact on someone’s life.
For more information, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Let’s ensure that no patient goes without the blood they desperately need during this “trauma season.” Together, we can make a tangible difference and bring light to those facing their darkest hours. Donate blood today and be the lifeline that our community requires.
