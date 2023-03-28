Today is Vietnam Veterans Day. It’s an important day to celebrate and honor those among us who served during one of America’s bloodiest wars, during one of the most divisive political periods, and who got little thanks for it when they returned home from the conflict.

On this day 50 years ago, combat units were withdrawn from South Vietnam after a conflict that spanned nearly two decades. The Vietnam War lasted through five U.S. presidents and 500,000 U.S. military personnel. More than 58,000 of those troops never returned home.

