Today is Vietnam Veterans Day. It’s an important day to celebrate and honor those among us who served during one of America’s bloodiest wars, during one of the most divisive political periods, and who got little thanks for it when they returned home from the conflict.
On this day 50 years ago, combat units were withdrawn from South Vietnam after a conflict that spanned nearly two decades. The Vietnam War lasted through five U.S. presidents and 500,000 U.S. military personnel. More than 58,000 of those troops never returned home.
Lake Havasu City, fortunately, has pretty much always been a place that celebrates its citizens in uniform. Wheeler Park, one of our city’s first parks built in the 1960s, is named after the first Arizona pilot to be killed in Vietnam. Plaques at the park also honor two young men from Havasu killed in Vietnam — Carey Dean Harmon and Scotty Ray Broadston.
Lake Havasu City loves its veterans and has a deep respect for those who paid the ultimate price.
Fifty years ago, many of the veterans who served during Vietnam didn’t feel so appreciated upon coming home. It’s a shameful piece of our country’s history that we ever allowed our vets to feel ignored or resented because of their service.
It’s important that all veterans in Lake Havasu City and beyond understand they are loved and honored by showing them a bedrock foundation of gratitude for their service in uniform.
Today is a day to give those war veterans the thanks and respect they are owed. Kudos to Lake Havasu City and the various veterans group that are organizing today’s Vietnam Veterans Cookout at SARA Park. The event is an important acknowledgment of the service and sacrifice that so many gave to our country.
Let’s make sure there’s a big turnout at today’s event. It’s from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds.
But don’t stop there. Think about how you might show a little gratitude to the veterans in your life — whether they served in Vietnam or otherwise —all year long.
