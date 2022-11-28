Thanksgiving turns into the Christmas season a little too quickly for our tastes. No sooner is the dinner table cleared than our thoughts turn to the next holiday, roughly five weeks away. Many of us were in line on Thursday night or early Friday morning hoping to scoop up those Black Friday deals, Thanksgiving reduced to a pleasant memory just moments after it passed. This isn’t meant to be a critique on Christmas trends, nor is it a a missive against the commercialization of the holidays, but it would be nice if the spirit of the “thanks” part of Thanksgiving lingered a little longer than it takes the turkey and cranberry leftovers to spoil in the fridge.
That’s why we like the idea of “Giving Tuesday.” Like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, it’s another contrived pseudo-holiday, but it’s one with an altruistic purpose. Its organizers says Giving Tuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy.
Past years have seen nonprofits raise more than $117 million on Giving Tuesday, and countless people donated time and other resources to support organizations and causes they believed in. Unfortunately, there are few events in our area, but that doesn’t mean Havasu residents can’t participate.
How can you help? Pick something small – make a donation to the Salvation Army, Hospice of Havasu, the Western Arizona Humane Society, Havasu Community Health Foundation, or any nonprofit of your choice. Donate your time at a church, school, senior center or animal shelter. Start a clothing or food drive. Pick one random act of kindness and just do it.
On Thanksgiving Day, we reflect on everything we have to be thankful for. A few days later, we can complete the cycle by paying that good fortune forward. Before we get too far into the holiday shopping season, find a way to give back.
After all, Giving Tuesday is, at its heart, a reminder that we can all do a little more to make our communities and the wider world a better place.
