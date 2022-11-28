Thanksgiving turns into the Christmas season a little too quickly for our tastes. No sooner is the dinner table cleared than our thoughts turn to the next holiday, roughly five weeks away. Many of us were in line on Thursday night or early Friday morning hoping to scoop up those Black Friday deals, Thanksgiving reduced to a pleasant memory just moments after it passed. This isn’t meant to be a critique on Christmas trends, nor is it a a missive against the commercialization of the holidays, but it would be nice if the spirit of the “thanks” part of Thanksgiving lingered a little longer than it takes the turkey and cranberry leftovers to spoil in the fridge.

That’s why we like the idea of “Giving Tuesday.” Like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, it’s another contrived pseudo-holiday, but it’s one with an altruistic purpose. Its organizers says Giving Tuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy.

