Lake Havasu City residents are great at throwing support to a good cause. How about a great cause? Tonight offers one: The Lake Havasu High School Knights host a home opener game in the state 4A high school football championships
The Knights have had sporadic appearances in the football playoffs for several years. They got as far as the conference play-in game last year. The last official playoff game was in 2015.
This year, the team home field advantage for the opening round game tonight, which begins at 7. As Coach Karl Thompson noted, not many Havasu teams have had a home playoff game.
The Knights finished with a seven-game winning stream on the way to a 7-2 record (4-0 conference) and a number 5 seed in the playoffs.
Visiting team Canyon Del Oro from Tucson faces a long bus ride to Havasu. And probably a longer rider home, should they lose.
Fan cheers and support can play a big role in the game. The Knights deserve that community backing for beating expectations along with the opponents.
Should the Knights win, local fans get to keep cheering next Friday in a quarterfinal game with the winner of the Coconino-Glendale first round game.
The Knights are aiming for the Dec. 10 championship in Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.
Enough strong fan support can help get them there. Go, Knights!
— Today’s News-Herald
