There’s a lot of uncertainty in this election cycle, so it’s probably appropriate that we might not have much in the way of clear answers about winners and losers when tonight’s election results roll in. The somewhat confusing formula used by Lake Havasu City to determine who wins, combined with an unusually high number of early ballots, will force anyone watching tonight’s ballot counts to rely on educated guesswork.
One thing that is clear, however, is that your vote matters, perhaps more than ever. Whoever gets elected today will decide on important local issues that affect the lives of you and every other Lake Havasu City resident. One big one: How to replace about $5 million in funding that goes away when the Irrigation & Drainage District goes away in a couple years. Among the replacement options? Raising property taxes, increasing water rates, or cutting services to reflect the lost revenue.
The upcoming council will also need to keep a close eye on the financials as the city carves its way out of the pandemic-burdened economy.
It’s important that Lake Havasu City voters pick the right people to make the right decisions for our community. That starts with voting. Do some last minute research if you need, and then head to the polls today. Casting your vote gives you a say in what happens — and it gives you permission to complain when things don’t go your way.
Readers who haven’t already voted can make their choices in person, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the polls in the Lake Havasu City area.
Your precinct number is on your voter registration card, most likely on the left hand side above your name. The polling sites are:
North Havasu (precinct 219)
• Mountain View Property Owners Association, 2635 Anita Ave.
• Bethany Bible Church, 1200 Park Terrace Ave.
South Havasu (precinct 220)
• Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd.
• Quality Inn, 271 S. Lake Havasu Ave.
• Community Presbyterian Church, 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd.
• St. Michael’s United Methodist, 2895 S. Jamaica Blvd.
Desert Hills (precinct 207)
• Desert Hills Fire Station, 3983 London Bridge Rd.
— Today’s News-Herald
