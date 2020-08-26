The number of coronavirus cases continues to drop in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County, thanks to the precautions in place.
County Health Director Denise Burley offered justified credit to the people of the county who wear masks and keep social distance.
The declining cases offer a chance for everyone to take a deep breath and maybe even a sigh of relief. But better keep the mask on for that. People are still getting sick and dying.
There’s something else everyone in Mohave County should do: Get tested for the virus whether they feel sick or not, whether they think they might have been exposed or not.
Why should perfectly healthy people get tested? The county needs many more negative tests to meet the metrics proclaimed necessary for the economy to fully reopen. Without losing sight of the serious nature of illness and death, the coronavirus is also a numbers game.
There is widespread disagreement on which numbers matter and whether any are accurate. Nonetheless, the state has established certain numbers for reopening the state. Gyms and movie theaters are opening in some portions of Arizona, but not Mohave County. Locally, the positive test rate is blocking some reopenings.
The other numbers, the one that seem to matter a lot, are pretty good with cases declining and hospitals having ample capacity.
The public gets mixed messages on whether or not to get a test. Many testing sites say those with symptoms or think they may have been exposed should be tested.
As state Rep. Regina Cobb of Kinaman noted, testing skewed toward those with symptoms will also skew the results toward a high positivity rate. She called on the state to re-examine Mohave County’s numbers in that light.
She’s right. Maricopa County and some other areas had widespread testing available long before Mohave County. A drive through testing event last weekend in Lake Havasu City, though, attracted only about 50 people though there were 200 testing slots available.
The decline in cases may, understandably, decrease the urgency to get tested. The ability to help the county get a true understanding of community spread is a good reason to do so.
Odds are, more test would produce more negative results. Tests are almost always free and take but a few minutes of time.
— Today’s News-Herald
