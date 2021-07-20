There’s some good news about the razorback sucker, a little fish that has caused some big headaches on the Colorado River over the years. Federal officials said last week that the endangered fish has made enough of a comeback that it’s time to change its status from endangered to threatened. That’s more than a trivial change.
Populations of the razorback sucker, along with the bonytail chub and several other native Colorado River species, began suffering once the dams came to the Colorado River nearly a century ago. In taming the river for to make the arid desert landscape more hospitable for humans, we made living conditions a lot worse for those native species. Thanks to massive federal recovery efforts, combined with decades of local fishery improvements, local populations of native species are improving. It’s important to note that the razorback’s comeback comes at the same time other fish species are also thriving — specifically, the gamefish like bass and bluegill that make Lake Havasu and the Colorado River so popular with anglers.
It took decades, but it seems that we may have finally reached a point of balance so the river can support all of the species that rely on it.
Some critics of the federal plan to upgrade the fish’s protective status say the move comes too soon. Populations aren’t self-sustaining, relying too much on the efforts of hatcheries.
It’s true that the razorbacks aren’t out of the lake grass just yet. Whether a full recovery can be realized is still up in the air. And the worsening drought could upset that dynamic if water levels on the river continue to dramatically decline.
Yes, there’s still a lot to worry about, but the federal government’s declared willingness to consider the designation change is no small achievement.
It shows that native fish still have a place in one of the world’s most managed and dammed-up watersheds. That’s something to celebrate.
— Today’s News-Herald
