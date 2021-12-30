The year 2021 started off full of hope for the future. Coming off a year of coronavirus-fueled shutdowns and uncertainty, many hoped that a new year, a new administration, and good news about the increasing availability of vaccines would mean a fresh start.
Little did we know that the worst was yet to come. What we actually got was 2020 2.0. The partisan squabbling that reigned in 2020 took a nosedive into even darker places in 2021. Six days into the new year, the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol changed the national conversation, and it hasn’t improved since.
Joy and elation over the new availability of the covid-19 vaccine quickly turned into suspicion and angst as viruses mutated and mandates became a buzzword.
We are leaving 2021 right where we left the year before it, in the rear-view mirror with better days ahead. Indeed, there are reasons to be optimistic about 2022.
Coronavirus continues to occupy the center stage, but more people are vaccinated than ever, and the emergence of a highly contagious but less lethal variant may help us finally achieve the herd immunity status that has been the goal from the beginning of the crisis. A dissipating pandemic will mean the world can begin to reopen, and fear-based governing can go away.
It doesn’t do any good to dwell on the negative things, and that’s why we’re so glad we live in Lake Havasu City. Locally, 2021 was a pretty good year. Havasu is growing. We got to have a month-long celebration of the iconic London Bridge’s 50th anniversary. Our surroundings are gorgeous. Our neighbors are friendly. Businesses here are thriving. There’s a job for anyone who wants one.
Life in Havasu will probably be pretty good in 2022 as well, regardless of what ever happens at the national level. No bad days, as they say.
In any case, after today, the old year is gone. Good riddance. Tomorrow, a new year begins, tied to a host of hopes for good health, general happiness and prosperity for all. We’re long overdue for a little good news. Happy new year!
—Today’s News-Herald
