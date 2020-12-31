It’s hardly a controversial statement to say that 2020 was mostly a bad year. With its virus surges, a controversial election and violent protests, it’s safe to say that most of us can probably agree that the year brought more bad news than good.
Dwelling on these things can prompt a vicious cycle of negativity. Better things are ahead, no doubt, but we can feel a lot better about the present if we turn some of those bad feelings into good ones. And it’s easier than you might think.
Yes, 2020 was full of uncertainty, but there was a silver lining to all that gloom.
Our town resolved early on to not let friends and neighbors suffer needlessly as the pandemic threatened to wreak havoc on health and the local economy.
Thanks to efforts like the Covid-19 Resource Alliance, grants were made available to local businesses to sustain them through the prolonged shutdowns. The Lake Havasu Hospitality Association made meals available to employees who found themselves out of work. Community members donated laptops to children who were suddenly homebound on something called “distance learning.” There are many examples of charity and goodwill — too many to mention in this space.
The point is, Lake Havasu City redefined community in 2020, and we hope it sets the bar for whatever the future brings, good times or bad.
On a personal note, we want to offer an expression of gratitude to our readers and advertisers who relied on Today’s News-Herald for important information and supported our news-gathering efforts with their subscriptions and advertising dollars. In this era of fake news and social media misinformation, it’s tough to trust even basic facts — so we deeply appreciate your support and we vow to continue to strive for accurate and timely news about Lake Havasu City.
The old year is gone. Good riddance. Today, a new year begins, tied to a host of hopes for good health, general happiness and prosperity for all. We’re overdue for a little good news. Happy new year!
— Today’s News-Herald
