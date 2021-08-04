The new federal $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won initial approval last week is being hailed as a grand example of bipartisan legislation build on a broad consensus.
The consensus seems to be that infrastructure can mean mental health, so-called smart power grids, lots more mass transit such as the ones that repeatedly fail in Lake Havasu City and, incidentally, roads and bridges.
Republicans are claiming a victory in that the bill is for “only” a trillion dollars instead of the $3.5 trillion proposed by Democrats. It doesn’t have meaningful tax increases.
No wonder Sen. Kiersten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat, broke party ranks to push the new bill into initial approval. Electric charging stations for all! Money for people who don’t have broadband internet!
It looks a lot like a Democratic bill chasing a green agenda, only downsized to a still unaffordable $1 trillion.
If this bill is a Republican win, a defeat would look truly disastrous.
The bill does include some $150 billion in roads and bridges, the items most Americans associate with infrastructure. Those are the investments for which payback are most easily calculated. And shouldn’t some return to taxpayers be the true test of whether to spend federal tax money?
Where is the benefit to a local taxpayer in the $40 billion in public transit aimed mostly at the northeast? Or the $65 billion targeted for passenger and cargo rail service? Maybe the Amtrak service in Mohave County won’t be canceled after all, whether there’s demand or not.
Mental health advocates are lauding the bill because they see a correlations between broadband access and mental health. The bill provides $65 billion to assurance that all Americans have access to broadband internet and provides subsidies for low-income households to help pay the bill.
There’s a little to like in the bill. There’s more that should unsettle any American challenged in finding return on subsidies of windmills and electric vehicles.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.