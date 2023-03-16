Syndication: Arizona Republic

Gov. Katie Hobbs makes a statement before signing an executive order on missing Indigenous people on March 7, 2023, in Phoenix. News Gov Hobbs Signs Executive Order On Missing Indigenous People

 Michael Chow/The Republic

She’s doing it again. As she did in the primary by refusing to debate, and as she’s responding to questions about who paid for her inauguration bash, Gov. Katie Hobbs is ignoring the border issue and Arizona is paying the price.

We as voters probably should have expected this. debate Republican opponent Kari Lake, it should have been a clear warning sign that Katie Hobbs is a political coward and a Democratic Party hack.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.