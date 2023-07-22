The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has approved the transfer of Colorado River water from the La Paz County town of Cibola to the fast-growing Maricopa County community of Queen Creek. The spigot was turned on this week, according to Queen Creek officials. This decision, following four years of contentious debate and legal battles from river communities in Mohave, La Paz, and Yuma Counties, has once again ignored the genuine concerns of Western Arizona locals.
The annual 2,033 acre-foot water transfer from Cibola-based GSC Farms to Queen Creek is a blatant water robbery, and it comes at a time when the dwindling resource is more important than ever.
It is unfathomable that Arizona state legislators and the Arizona Department of Water Resources continues to turn a blind eye to the needs of Western Arizona communities. Such a reckless move will undoubtedly exacerbate the already critical water shortage in the area and endanger the livelihoods of countless residents who rely on the Colorado River for their survival.
Governor Katie Hobbs must step up to protect the interests of all Arizonans and halt this water transfer through an executive order, just as she has done for other unpopular initiatives. It is her duty to prioritize the well-being of her constituents and prevent unmitigated greed from stripping communities of their vital resources.
Moreover, the lack of transparency surrounding the initial purchase agreement between Queen Creek and GSC parent company, Greenstone Acquisitions, reeks of backroom deals and underscores the deep-rooted flaws in our water management system.
We urge Governor Hobbs to show true leadership by standing up for the people of Western Arizona. The voices of the locals in Mohave, La Paz, and Yuma Counties must be heard and respected. We implore the Governor to put an end to this water grab before irreversible damage is done to our precious waterways and the communities that rely on them.
