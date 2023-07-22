The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has approved the transfer of Colorado River water from the La Paz County town of Cibola to the fast-growing Maricopa County community of Queen Creek. The spigot was turned on this week, according to Queen Creek officials. This decision, following four years of contentious debate and legal battles from river communities in Mohave, La Paz, and Yuma Counties, has once again ignored the genuine concerns of Western Arizona locals.

The annual 2,033 acre-foot water transfer from Cibola-based GSC Farms to Queen Creek is a blatant water robbery, and it comes at a time when the dwindling resource is more important than ever.

