In a recent display of inconsistent policy-making, Gov. Katie Hobbs has issued executive orders banning state support of so-called conversion therapy while simultaneously allowing transgender state employees to receive gender-affirming health care under their insurance plans. This double standard raises concerns about her ability to make fair and balanced decisions.
There’s no doubt about it. Hobbs is trying to have it both ways.
Conversion therapy and gender-affirming health care are both examples of controversial therapies that align with diametrically opposed beliefs and values. Only one appears to be OK with Hobbs.
While the effectiveness of conversion therapy is a matter of debate, it is not the government’s role to interfere with the choices of consenting adults. By imposing this ban, Hobbs is essentially disregarding the principle of personal autonomy and individual freedom.
On the other hand, by allowing transgender state employees to receive gender-affirming health care, Hobbs is demonstrating a preference for one group’s needs over another’s.
Giving priority to one group over another undermines the concept of equal treatment under the law and exposes a bias within the governor’s decision-making process.
Hobbs shouldn’t use her office to play favorites. This inconsistency in executive orders raises questions about the governor’s underlying motivations. Is Hobbs genuinely concerned about protecting individuals from harmful practices, or is she merely pandering to certain interest groups for political gain? It is essential that government officials act in a transparent and consistent manner to ensure the trust and confidence of the public.
By the way, the executive orders are the latest in a long list of examples of Hobbs trying to govern by fiat. As of June 27, the governor had vetoed 142 bills that came out of the Arizona State Legislature.
At some point, the governor needs to put away her red pen and actually govern.
