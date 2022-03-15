This week is Sunshine Week. It’s an annual nationwide observance of transparent government that celebrates open meetings and accessible public records, and admonishes government agencies that prefer to operate in secrecy.
It’s true that it’s a lot easier to get things done without pesky public scrutiny getting in the way. But public accountability is the beauty of our system of government — one that is by the people, of the people, and for the people.
The past two years showed us that how important transparent government is, with limited accessibility at public meetings discouraging public participation, and emergency orders allowing government agencies at all levels to make controversial decisions that deserved more oversight from the public.
The coronavirus pandemic certainly blurred some of the lines when it comes to government transparency, but there have been more disturbing trends over the past few years.
More and more, the federal government has ignored requests for public information made under the Freedom of Information Act. The Obama administration spent a record $36.2 million defending its refusal to turn over public records. That trend appeared to worsen during President Trump’s four years in office: According to CBS News, 78 percent of 823,222 records requests received censored files — or nothing at all.
And there’s little reason to be optimistic about transparency with Biden in charge. In fact, the News-Herald’s own Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Homeland Security (about its spectacular failure of a sex trafficking investigation in Mohave County) has yet to receive an answer after nearly three years.
Someone once said that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Government works best when the public’s business is kept public. Corruption and self-interest wither away when processes and decisions are held up for public scrutiny.
Sunshine Week is an important recognition that the public’s business should be done in public. Exceptions to that rule should be few, reserved for only the most sensitive situations.
The weeklong celebration ends Saturday, but you can celebrate all year long by exercising your right to public information. Send a records request, attend a meeting, or simply get better acquainted with your local representatives. You can find more information at SunshineWeek.org.
—Today’s News-Herald
