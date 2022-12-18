The federal government avoided another shut down thanks to last week’s Senate vote right before the Friday deadline. The vote stops a partial government shutdown, but Congress is still considering a sweeping $1.7 trillion package to keep government operating through the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023.
The shutdown has become an almost-annual ritual, with American taxpayers footing the bill for workers who can’t work and government functions that aren’t performed.
Wouldn’t it be great to see a government that works together to do the business of the people instead of engaging in this kind of political brinksmanship year after year? Government shut downs are expensive, even more costly than keeping the already-expensive federal government humming along.
This cost alone should convince Congress and President Biden to do their jobs and provide a sensible spending plan for the government.
Politicians are usually smart enough to keep the shutdowns from affecting voters personally — that is, Congress has worked in the past to ensure entitlements like Social Security and Medicare aren’t affected. Usually.
Shutdowns send government workers home and makes some services unavailable, and it’s pretty telling that it’s often barely noticeable for most of us.
In this part of the country, the highest profile government agencies are those dealing with federal lands, especially National Parks. They closed for a while in 2013 affecting tourism revenue in Arizona.
Closer to home, the Fish and Wildlife Service may be the visible barometer of the shutdown. The public will have a way to see if that agency is closed because in shutdown periods it posts a sign at Crystal Beach and also put a chain across the Mesquite Bay parking lot. The sign and chain would be the most visible local effect of a partial shutdown.
One thing the shutdown does is identify “nonessential” personnel and services. That’s handy for those who wonder why the government has even one nonessential employee or service.
