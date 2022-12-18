The federal government avoided another shut down thanks to last week’s Senate vote right before the Friday deadline. The vote stops a partial government shutdown, but Congress is still considering a sweeping $1.7 trillion package to keep government operating through the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023.

Next up is a sweeping measure expected to tally around $1.7 trillion that will keep federal agencies operating through the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023.

