Common sense tells you that it’s not a great idea to visit a crowded bar right now. Common sense, however, seems to have gone out the window when it comes to Gov. Doug Ducey’s closure orders affecting bars and gyms, among other public places. It’s not that Ducey is wrong -- it’s clear that there are some establishments where social distancing is difficult to achieve -- but the governor’s closure order leaves little room for interpretation and operational adjustment. Rather than allowing businesses to get creative and figure out how they might stay in business with extra distancing and sanitization, Ducey’s order is a blunt tool that closes entire industries and hurts the economy.
To top things off, the rules are arbitrarily enforced.
Lake Havasu City got a taste of Ducey’s dumb order when inspectors came to town last week. Based on citizen complaints, an inspector from the Arizona Department of Liquor Control visited eight Lake Havasu City bars and restaurants to see if they were following the governor’s order. Five of the establishments were ordered to close down bar operations based on the inspector’s review.
Businesses such as McKee’s, BJ’s and Legendz were able to show the inspector that a majority of their sales were in food service, not alcohol. But because those establishments have series 6 or 7 liquor licenses, they had to shut down. “It’s not enough to have a full menu and provide food service,” a spokesman with the Department of Liquor Control said. “The order does not contemplate or provide for affected licensees to adjust operations to try and come into compliance.”
Well, how about a little contemplation, then? Ducey has shown a dislike in the past for restrictive business rules, and yet his own rules encourage the state to use bureaucratic red tape to hurt businesses in the name of getting control of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor’s order allows businesses with series 12 licenses, mainly used for restaurants, to continue offering dine-in service as long as 40 percent of the establishment’s revenue is made from food sales.
The line between a business with a series 6 or 7 license and a series 12 license can be pretty blurry. We see little reason why some food service businesses should be allowed to continue operating and not others simply because they sought out a different permit type.
If a crowd is a problem, then it’s a problem regardless of what permit a business holds. If a restaurant can operate safely with 50 percent capacity, then so can a bar. If Legendz had a series 12 license, it would be in business today instead of waiting for Ducey’s order to expire.
— Today’s News-Herald
