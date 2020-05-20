Lake Havasu High School’s Class of 2020 graduates tonight. As the latest Knights alumni, these 376 young adults are keeping up a proud tradition as they go on to represent Lake Havasu City in the real world.
It’s remarkable how these students handled recent trials, succeeding academically despite losing a full quarter of the school year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, it’s clear this class is special. We have no doubt many will go on to achieve great accomplishments and realize their dreams. Some of them will become our next community leaders. Others will move on to other cities and towns, where they’ll carve out a niche for themselves. Whatever members of this generation puts their minds to, they’ll find great success. The senior awards handed out earlier this week are a clear indication of that. This year’s seniors earned $5.5 million in scholarships.
Many of the awards were scholarships exceeding $20,000 -- each a phenomenal accomplishment -- but a couple of the awards stood out. Consider, for example, Alicia Media’s $340,000 Rubenstein Scholarship to attend Duke University. (The News-Herald is especially proud of Medina, who interned in its newsroom for a semester last year). Meanwhile, Alexa Wiese earned a $120,000 Flinn Scholarship, Taylor Thompson was awarded a $116,240 scholarship to attend Barry University, a private Catholic college in Florida, and Jace Taylor-Stalhut got $100,000 to enroll at University of New Mexico.
And we can’t ignore the students who opted for the military route, highlighted by Hannah Lee Balassabas, who will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy -- an extremely competitive award worth $416,000.
These are just some of the many success stories Lake Havasu High School helped tell this year. (You can view the full list of scholarships in the special graduation section inserted in today’s newspaper) They may not be able to have a traditional graduation ceremony tonight, but they’ve definitely left their mark on the school and the community. It’s clear there’s a bright future ahead for each and every one of the seniors in the Class of 2020.
— Today’s News-Herald
