Arizona once again will escape, probably and narrowly, further forced reductions in the use of Colorado River water next year. This projection comes from the Bureau of Reclamation, which estimates Lake Mead’s water level will remain high enough to delay another tier of cuts.
A multi-state deal approved last year in which users also voluntarily gave up some of their water is helping to hold off more significant cuts. The agreement was a success in that it gave Colorado River users some breathing room to find more lasting solutions to a dwindling resource.
Aiding the delay was an above-average water year for snow. Those gains were recently offset by record heat, which increases water demand and also means more water is lost to evaporation and dry soil along the river.
Waiting for rain or snow to solve the water issue is a fool’s mission in a long-term drought. Conservation helps a lot but doesn’t accommodate population growth.
Trying to do more with less water isn’t going to solve the solution. More water is truly the only answer.
Coronavirus has offered big resets in society and in business and in government. It should do the same with the quest for more water in Arizona and most of the arid West.
Forget trans-basin water diversions that are popular in the wet Northwest and to a lesser extent in the upper Colorado River. Those balance use and need in relatively small regions.
A water purchase and infrastructure to move water from the rising Great Lakes to the Southwest is an audacious, bold, expensive and complex solution that is absolutely needed. The Great Lakes are at their highest level ever. The Southwest is as dry as it can be.
That’s how markets are made. Communities along the Great Lakes are suffering damage from the high water and would like to get rid of some. Arizona, Nevada, etc. can help.
The sale of Great Lakes water has been informally proposed for a long time, but the transportation and contracts are very daunting.
These days, those challenges may be less daunting that trying to make a shrinking Colorado River water supply serve even more users.
There are high level political campaigns in our state right now. Water should be a part of the discussion. Our federal representatives need to lead the way on getting this massive water transfer project, backed by the support of state leaders and representatives.
The Southwest made more efficient use of its limited water by commoditizing and making markets out of its water. The Upper Midwest has much to gain by doing the same with willing buyers in the Southwest.
Or find a better solution that watching Lake Mead’s water level decline.
