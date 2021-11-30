Congressman Paul Gosar certainly attracted a lot of attention a few weeks ago over his juvenile Twitter behavior, but nobody’s paying much attention to his recent proposal to reform the country’s No Fly List. It’s an important issue that seems to be getting overshadowed, unfortunately, by the partisan pile-on over Gosar’s edited anime video. When you act like a clown, people stop taking you seriously. The No Fly List, however, is long overdue for reform and it’s worth consideration no matter how you feel about Gosar and his tweets.
A reactionary relic from two decades ago, the No Fly List needs to be grounded.
The list is used by the Transportation Security Administration to identify people who could pose a threat to safety in the skies. In the past, that meant terrorists and other criminals.
Gosar, however, alleges the list has been co-opted by bureaucrats and politicians to target political dissidents. More recently, there have been calls by transportation workers unions to add disruptive passengers to the list of people who can’t fly. Clearly, our country has moved beyond the list’s original intent to avoid another Sept. 11.
Gosar’s bill, called the Freedom to Travel Act of 2021, would add clarity to a law enforcement process that’s been murky for more than 20 years.
The American Civil Liberties Union points out that a federal court ruling a few years back forced the government to finally start telling U.S. citizens and permanent resident whether they are on the list. However, there’s still no mandate to tell residents how they got placed on the list —and more importantly, it’s not clear how to get off it.
The TSA does need to be able to keep dangerous people off of airplanes. Some of the safety reforms introduced in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks have undoubtedly kept the country safer.
But 20 years later, it’s time for the federal government to act in the interest of transparency, due process and individual rights.
Gosar’s bill is on the right flight path.
— Today’s News-Herald
