Legislative efforts to regulate groundwater use in the state’s rural areas didn’t go far this session, barring a late surprise. This is far from shocking; the state probably faces a long effort to solve a problem decades in the making.
State Rep. Regina Cobb, the Kingman Republican, deserves special thanks for her work on several pieces of proposed legislation and for work study groups to evaluate the status of groundwater in Mohave and La Paz counties.
Groundwater use in the state’s active management areas, mostly in urban regions, is tightly regulated, designed to assure lasting supplies.
Out beyond big city lights, groundwater rules are limited and lax, essentially allowing unlimited wells and pumping as long as the water is put to a beneficial use.
The only problem with the rural approach is that water tables are quickly dropping. The Kingman area, for example, may have a 75-year supply, the studies indicate. This is a concerning figure for many reasons, including the state requirement that new residential subdivisions be able to show water availability for up to a century.
A disproportionate amount of the water is pumped by agriculture. Farmers understandably oppose more regulation.
The most high profile groundwater bill, one that would limit well drilling in rural areas, got as far as a information hearing in the state Senate before being held. Agricultural interests prevailed.
A similar bill, introduced by Cobb, gave county boards of supervisors authority to regulate depletion in water basins. It was shelved in committee. The same fate awaited another of her water bills, this one dealing with procedures for adding regulations to rural water areas.
Agriculture plays a big part in the state’s history and economy. Farmers and residential homeowners have a symbiotic relationship: One grows the food, the other buys it. It’s beneficial to both that the other stays around.
The critical issue here is that Arizona needs more water, not more battles for the limited amount it has. Lest one think rural groundwater is the only battlefield, remember that a Maricopa County city, Queen Creek, is trying right now to buy and transfer Colorado River water rights from Cibola Valley in La Paz County.
Another Cobb bill to stop the Cibola transfer went nowhere.
Surface water. Groundwater. The state’s many interests need to work together to acquire more of both kinds. It’s the only way the state will be able to sustain its dramatic growth.
— Today’s News-Herald
