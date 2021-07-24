Lake Mead may be the focal point in the deepening regional drought but a key part of Arizona’s future water supply lies literally right below our feet.
The state has a lot of underground water. Its use is managed around the metropolitan areas of the state. It’s barely managed in the rural areas, including Mohave and LaPaz counties.
Water studies over the last two years presented a mixed bag of results on the state of underground water in the two counties, essentially pointing to both large supplies and the threat of overuse.
The state Legislature doesn’t want to address the issue, fearing pushback from agricultural and development interests.
Lawmakers passed a resolution seeking the beginning of a water transfer plan that would move Mississippi River floodwaters to Arizona. It would be a big, audacious project made unlikely because of the decades-long timeline and billions of dollars in costs.
At the same time, the same Legislators wouldn’t even give a hearing to a bill by Rep. Regina Cobb of Kingman that provided localities some tools for groundwater management.
Cobb also introduced a measure to limit water right transfers from river communities to metro areas. Both bills have a lot of merit and also the probability of strong opposition. Better, it appears, to pass a meaningless resolution calling for a water project that will never be built than to tackle tough issues. Cobb has introduced these bills before. She’ll try again, she says, in the next session. It will be her last one before being term-limited from running again.
Recent heat waves all around the West have magnified the significance of the drought and brought the region closer to a second stage of Colorado River water reductions. Arizona will be the hardest-hit state in the river compact if that occurs. Less water will mean painful choices. Putting all options on the table, including some monitoring and regulation of rural groundwater, is the only way to chart a clear drought-mitigation effort. Lawmakers who put their head in the sand over groundwater may find the desiccated sand to be literal, not just a figure of speech.
— Today’s News-Herald
