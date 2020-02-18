Most often, prosperity is associated with growth. That’s been the case in Lake Havasu City for decades and it’s worked out well.
Why, then, all the talk at the Lake Havasu City Council budget retreat about “tough decisions” and extra taxes for all if the city continues to grow? There are good reasons, but the message is a little unsettling.
City residents may be a bit confused as well. Prop. 409, passed overwhelmingly some two years ago, was pitched as the panacea for current and future city financial ailments. It allowed the city to spend more money, a necessity given aging state spending limitations.
Turns out, spending is only part of the problem. Having more money to spend is the other large part.
Well, isn’t it always?
City leaders now say they want to look at all options for increasing revenue before growth-fueled demands for city services raises the costs for everything from water to streets to emergency services.
So why won’t new growth pay for itself? Why, for example, wouldn’t the Riviera projected, hailed by Mayor Cal Sheehy as delivering a $1 billion economic benefit, drive revenue benefits to city government’s coffers?
The short answer is that it will.
The longer answer involves the end of the local Irrigation and Drainage District in a couple of years, the city’s relatively small and only source of property tax. When it goes away, so will about $5 million in annual revenue to the city.
The revenue would be much higher if the IDD tax continued and it included new developments in the tax boundaries.
The city will likely look at many options to make up the money by reducing services. The city previously did that in the Great Recession.
Ultimately, though, the city will probably give voters the choice of continuing property taxes. It will be a tough sell, accompanied by dire financial predictions should a vote fail and the prospect that a large water rate increase would be more painful.
The IDD tax accounts roughly for 10 percent of the city’s general fund revenue. Sales taxes account for almost five times as much revenue. Sales taxes continue to rise dramatically, though not enough to offset the property tax in the coming few years even if the economy remains healthy.
The city can handle additional growth and the current discussions are really more about replacing a revenue source – maybe with a little pre-election sales talk --than evidence that the city’s large size stands to cost everyone more money.
— Today’s News-Herald
