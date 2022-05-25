Predictably, Tuesday’s school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, has already become mired in unhelpful and hateful political rhetoric. Emotional calls for gun control, and defensive pushback from Second Amendment supporters, have only served to further divide a hurting nation, and none of it is likely to move the needle when it comes to stopping mass shootings.
Progress requires finding common ground, and there’s precious little of it on the issue of guns. Better school security, however, is an area that both sides have been able to come to some agreement on following similar tragedies in the past, and there’s plenty of opportunity to tighten up security even more.
The 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was a turning point for many school campuses. Before Parkland, just 15 states mandated specific requirements for school safety, according to the Police Foundation. The Parkland massacre, along with subsequent shootings in Texas and Maryland, prompted 26 states to collectively allocate more than $900 million for school safety programs that year. Additionally, federal legislation provided $70 million in grant funding to districts across the nation.
Today, most states, including Arizona, require school safety plans. Many also require emergency drills and violence incident response plans. (It’s worth noting that Lake Havasu Unified School District has done a lot to beef up its own security in recent years, including regular training sessions with the Lake Havasu City Police Department and a $1 million security upgrade for Lake Havasu High School that helped restrict the visitor flow on campus.)
However, 50 states seem to be handling school security 50 different ways, and this seems to be an area where federal guidance — and funding — could help ensure students and staff at all of the nation’s schools have adequate protection.
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District apparently already had robust security measures in place, including sworn officers on campus. It’s not clear yet how the shooter got into classrooms, but one facility security expert told a television station in Illinois that it appeared to be “failure of access control.”
We’ll know a lot more about Uvalde over the next few days, but it’s likely that security at some schools is better than others.
School security has been a top concern for school districts and administrators for many years, and many of them have done good work to prioritize student safety. But those conversations shouldn’t be limited to local communities.
A federal approach, with independent audits of facilities and security plans, could help identify vulnerable areas and weak spots, and the funding to address them. It’s time for the federal government to provide necessary leadership in this area instead of only bickering about gun control measures that are unlikely to gain any traction.
— Today’s News-Herald
