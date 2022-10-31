Boo! Today is Halloween, which means Lake Havasu City youngsters will be out in force collecting candy. It is up to every adult to ensure our kids have a safe and happy time.
For children going door-to-door, safety starts with reminders about street-crossing rules (no jaywalking), making sure the flashlight works and no eating unsealed treats. Also, remind youngsters that there is no reason to go in a stranger’s home. If someone invites them to come in, don’t. If the homeowner insists, instruct your child to turn and walk away immediately.
Fright Night beckons families to McCulloch Boulevard for booth-to-booth trick-or-treating. The festive street will be jam-packed with thousands of costumed Havasuvians.
Motorists driving anywhere near the downtown district must be ultra-careful. Remember, kids will be over the moon at the prospect of free candy. They’ll have a one-track mind about getting to the source of where the sweets are being handed out so freely. They’ll also be distracted by the shouts of other children and all the eye-catching costumes.
Watching for dangers is the furthest thing from their happy minds. And once kids start ingesting the sugar, they also can develop a temporary hearing problem when moms and dads shout warnings such as “watch out!”, “slow down!” or “stop!”
Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances. At home, inspect candy that was collected before allowing kids to consume it, advised the Lake Havasu City Police Department. If something suspicious is located, contact the police department.
While Halloween is every dentist’s nightmare because of all the sweets, most everyone else enjoys the heck out it. It’s fun to dress up and assume another identity for a few hours, gorge ourselves on candy and do some merrymaking.
If everyone does their part, Havasu can prove that fun and safety go hand in hand.
