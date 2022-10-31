Boo! Today is Halloween, which means Lake Havasu City youngsters will be out in force collecting candy. It is up to every adult to ensure our kids have a safe and happy time.

For children going door-to-door, safety starts with reminders about street-crossing rules (no jaywalking), making sure the flashlight works and no eating unsealed treats. Also, remind youngsters that there is no reason to go in a stranger’s home. If someone invites them to come in, don’t. If the homeowner insists, instruct your child to turn and walk away immediately.

