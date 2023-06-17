Since today is Father’s Day, it’s an opportune time to thank all the dads in Lake Havasu City for being good fathers. Your dedication to your family makes our community so much stronger.

Since ancient times, dads have been dedicated to their families — and demonstrating it — by being the leader, the provider and the protector. The fundamentals haven’t changed. But how modern dads play those roles is quite different from the dads 50 of years ago.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.