Since today is Father’s Day, it’s an opportune time to thank all the dads in Lake Havasu City for being good fathers. Your dedication to your family makes our community so much stronger.
Since ancient times, dads have been dedicated to their families — and demonstrating it — by being the leader, the provider and the protector. The fundamentals haven’t changed. But how modern dads play those roles is quite different from the dads 50 of years ago.
The dynamic has changed, largely in part because today’s two-parent households are also dual-earner households. Back in the day, few mothers worked outside the home. Fathers brought home all of the bacon but had few domestic chores, including child care.
Today’s dads work just as hard as their fathers and grandfathers did. But the majority of modern men pitch in more at home than their forefathers. Modern fatherhood is very hands-on. In fact, fathers more than doubled their time spent on child care between 1965 and 2011, according to a Pew Research Social and Demographic Trends report.
Most every dad today was in the delivery room when his children were born. That initial involvement opened the door to a far deeper level of paternal interaction with children than fathers in previous generations.
Unlike their fathers before them, it’s not unusual for modern dads to change diapers, braid hair and wipe away tears. Today’s dads are engaged in positive activities such as playing games, looking at books or doing sports together. They are also more openly responsive. They hug their children, telling them they are loved.
Wise modern dads know that every minute spent with their children rubs off on their youngsters. A winning dad makes sure his kids regularly catch him helping others and being kind to those less fortunate.
Also, perceptive dads take every opportunity to look in their child’s eyes and sincerely tell them they are uncommonly beautiful and precious.
While today’s dads know that fatherhood is by far hardest job they’ll ever have, they also know that being a dad is the most important work they’ll ever do.
