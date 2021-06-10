Vice President Kamala Harris used her first foreign trip as an attempt to make a strong statement about illegal immigration to the U.S., but it simply fell flat.
This week’s warning of “do not come,” directed at people living in poverty and under constant threat of danger, isn’t likely to do much to stem the flow of migrants to the U.S. They’ve heard it before.
The U.S. has been warning migrants against making the dangerous trip to the border for years, yet they’re still coming -- and in unprecedented numbers.
Law enforcement agencies along the border encountered nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children in March, the highest on record according to the Associated Press. There were more than 170,000 encounters on the border in April, the highest in 20 years.
It’s hard to take Harris or the Biden administration seriously on immigration when they’ve appeared to do everything possible to avoid the issue altogether.
The Administration has been working to halt the border wall construction, and they’re continuing to make use of the facilities they rightfully criticized the Trump administration for using.
In fact, it’s clear that the White House shares some of the blame for this recent surge. Biden declared he wanted to change President Trump’s immigration policies, including proposals for paths to citizenship for those already in the U.S.
It was a welcoming message to people seeking a better life. Hardly a warning of “do not come.”
To make matters worse, Harris hasn’t even visited the border region yet, despite being named the point-person on immigration issues by President Biden months ago.
She defended her ongoing absence during her weekend trip to Guatemala, telling reporters that the problem can’t be fixed with a simple visit.
Harris framed her trip as an attempt to get to the heart of the immigration issue, fixing problems in the countries of origin to stop the flow of economic migrants in the first place. That’s important, to be sure.
Harris, however, is trying to fix the cracks in the dam when there’s already a flood downstream. The administration should absolutely work with Latin America if that will eventually lead to progress. But we have a bigger problem at home, right now, that needs immediate attention.
— Today’s News-Herald
(11) comments
Recall that during a Democratic primary debate in 2019 about immigration, Biden said, “I would in fact make sure that there is, that we immediately surge to the border — all those people are seeking asylum. They deserve to be heard. That’s who we are. We’re a nation that says, ‘If you want to flee and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come.’”
Well, they’re coming — not because there’s poverty and corruption in Guatemala and Mexico. Those countries have always struggled with poverty and corruption, as have Venezuela and Uzbekistan. But that’s not why record numbers of Venezuelans and Uzbeks are showing up in remote Val Verde County, Texas. They’re showing up there because they know they can get in.
Harris’s argument about “root causes” of illegal immigration bears closer scrutiny because it belies a fundamentally unserious outlook on the world that has afflicted our political leaders for decades, and not just on the border. Harris claims that what happens at the border is determined by what happens in the sending communities, especially Central America and Mexico. If we can ameliorate conditions in those countries, people won’t show up on the Rio Grande asking for asylum.
But people don’t make the dangerous and expensive journey from Guatemala (or Haiti, or Bangladesh, or Cuba, or the Democratic Republic of the Congo) simply because life there is hard and violent and the government is corrupt. After all, that describes much of the world.
The reality is, U.S. relations with Mexico are abysmal, as are conditions in that country. Mexico, which is on pace for breaking last year’s record number of murders, last year passed a law stripping Drug Enforcement Administration agents of diplomatic immunity, effectively killing all DEA counter-cartel operations. Next came the release and subsequent exoneration of former Mexican defense minister Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, who was arrested in the United States late last year on drug trafficking charges, which implicated the highest levels of Mexico’s federal government in organized crime.
But please, VIce President Harris, tell us more about how you’re going to address the “root causes” of illegal immigration by getting Microsoft to help Guatemalan farmers with digital banking.” C & P’d from Ben Domenech “The Transom” 06/10/2021 [thumbdown][huh] Deaton
I read articles that stated Harris's trip to Central America amounted to a complete disaster. Even some of her allies admitted the trip did not go well. She stumbled and couldn't answer questions the way she should have.
One reporter said this is what you get when you select a VP based on skin color rather than qualifications. She is a total failure.
[thumbup]
Camel-toes Harris never had intentions to stop the illegal invaders. These people are future demorat voters. Also I have to laugh at the good people of Scottsdale, AZ as they are fuming over Biden's ICE sneaking in invaders and putting them up in a local hotel. I guess these unhappy people must have not paid attention when Biden was campaigning that he was going to open up the border. Suck it up Scottsdale as Maricopa Co. went off the deep end and voted for Biden, at least that is what the left has been telling us.
[thumbup]
"Funny how the MSN didn't show any of the massive protests telling Harris she wasn't welcome..."
Could be because it didn't happen. Why do Republicans lie - all of the time - about everything?
Why do you prefer to call anyone who does not watch the news channels that you watch a liar? Perhaps CNN did not want to run a story that seemed critical of the train wreck that we have to call our VP.
Why do you lie. Google it and you will see how she was greeted. I dare you.
Funny how the MSN didn't show any of the massive protests telling Harris she wasn't welcome and to go home.
She is about as worthless as teets on a boar.
[thumbup]
