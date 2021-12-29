The Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair has become a Lake Havasu City staple, and after more than a decade, it’s easy to take the event for granted. However, no matter how effortless the balloon festival manages to appear year after year, it wouldn’t happen without the contributions of hundreds of volunteers.
The fact that the festival is a grand success each year, even when there’s inclement weather or a pandemic happening in the background, is a testament to the dedicated volunteers who serve for the duration of the event. Some of them work in visible roles, helping balloon pilots navigate their flight routes, directing traffic or taking admission at the entry gates. Others are not-so-visible, handling things like ice distribution and garbage removal. All of these roles are important for a smooth operation.
Success for the Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair means success for Lake Havasu City. The festival has raised about $1 million for local charities over the years, and the four-day event creates a big economic ripple effect for local businesses as more visitors seek it out each year.
The thing is, this year’s event has an unusual need for volunteers. It’s hard to say why the numbers are down —last year’s abbreviated version of the event, thanks to covid-19 pandemic, probably has something to do with it as people who normally sign up right away fell out of old routines. Regardless, organizers say the event requires about 1,800 to 1,900 volunteer shifts. As of this week there were still about 700 volunteer shifts available — and with the event just a few weeks away, there’s not much time to fill them.
Luckily, it doesn’t require much time or commitment to lend a hand, and there are big perks to doing so. Most volunteer shifts are just a few hours long, and volunteers get a free entry into the four-day event.
Volunteers can sign up at any time by clicking on the “Volunteer Now” on the events website, or going directly to havasuballoonfest.org. Once registered, volunteers are able to pick their shift on the website.
Nobody was really sure what to expect when the Balloon Festival first launched way back in 2011, but this community embraced the concept and helped to create what would become one of Lake Havasu City’s signature events. Let’s continue to support it to ensure it stays that way.
— Today’s News-Herald
