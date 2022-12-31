A new year offers a fresh opportunity to put aside old frustrations and kick-start initiatives we’ve allowed to stagnate. For many of us, that means new commitments to lose weight, or stop drinking, being better with finances. New Years resolutions are a great excuse for people to get important components of their lives back on track. The same should go for local government organizations. Like people, local agencies often have good intentions and ambitious plans that get sidelined by other distractions throughout the year.
With that in mind, we offer some New Year’s resolutions for Lake Havasu City and Mohave County. By the end of 2023, we hope local and state agencies will have finally addressed the following issues, presented in no particular order:
• We need to see real progress from local and state leaders on the housing situation. So far, we’ve only seen the city pay lip service to the idea, save for a housing study announced back in February. The City Council has a great platform from which it can lead a community conversation.
• Perhaps this year will finally be the year we finally see some action on a couple of long-neglected projects: The Second Bridge to the Island and those pillars on McCulloch Boulevard. Thanks to a little state funding, the Second Bridge will get a hard look this year, but without some needed resolve from state and local leaders it’ll be hard to move the project from paper to reality. And those ugly, unused pillars — there’s potential to create a really cool gateway into Lake Havasu City’s downtown district, but somebody needs to take the lead.
• The courthouse in Lake Havasu City still needs to figure out its computer systems. The terminal available to the public seems to have more downtime than up, and it’s the only way to retrieve information about some cases without making a physical trip to Kingman.
• It has been six years since Lake Havasu City was named one of America’s Best Communities, a national award that was secured thanks in no small part to the Vision 2020 plan. That plan outlined three projects intended to help spur on growth and address community needs: The Downtown Catalyst Project, the environmental learning center, and business incubator. It’s likely that 2023 is the year we’ll see some real progress on one of those projects, the business incubator near Springberg-McAndrew Park, but we hope the two other projects will finally get some traction— or a determination to move on to other things.
• Water will get all of the attention this year as the drying Colorado River continues to drive civic policy around Western States. Lake Havasu City needs a better water conservation plan, with a lot of specific input from residents, to guide how the community will manage through future shortages.
These are some of the items we think the Havasu community can get right this year. There are plenty of other things that are also worthy of additional local attention in the new year.
What would you like to see happen in 2023? Email your thoughts to editor@havasunews.com, or leave them in the comments section of this editorial at HavasuNews.com. We’ll publish your thoughts in upcoming editions. Happy New Year!
