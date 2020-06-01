Arizona doesn’t need a curfew. Gov. Doug Ducey stepped firmly into the territory of government overreach when he demanded a statewide
8 p.m. curfew for the next week.
The governor believes there’s a need for the curfew statewide. We guess he hasn’t been outside Maricopa County in a while.
Let’s be clear: There have been no riots in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if the only protests we see in Havasu are against Ducey’s authoritarian leanings of late.
The same can be said of nearly all of Arizona’s 91 cities and towns and 15 counties. So why should the majority of the state have to suffer because of a few urban areas?
Why? Because Ducey has clearly fallen in love with the executive order, a tool that allows him to govern broadly, without pesky legislative and judicial oversight getting in the way.
Executive orders are a good tool for governors to use during emergency situations, and nobody is arguing that the mess in Phoenix and Scottsdale isn’t an emergency. But it’s a local one, and it doesn’t need a statewide response.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Ducey did a good job of finding a balance between oppressive shutdowns and allowing freedom of movement and commerce. But he made those decisions unchecked and in a vacuum, with a Legislature that was too timid to do its job and a populace too scared at the time to question authority. Now, Ducey realizes that executive orders are an effective and quick way to get things done. Riots in Maricopa County? It’s a lot easier to issue a broad order for the whole state than it is to deal with problems as they come up.
Ducey’s order is tone-deaf. It’s too broad. And most importantly, it has the potential to hurt businesses as they’re trying to emerge from the economic crisis caused by his last executive orders. Yes, the order includes a whole bunch of exceptions, but it’s simply unneeded in most of the state.
We’re glad to see local communities like Havasu aren’t planning aggressive enforcement actions. The curfew doesn’t help anything here, but it has the potential to hurt.
— Today’s News-Herald
