Havasu’s most popular tourist attraction is also its biggest traffic problem.
The London Bridge is the only way on and off the Island. It’s not so bad on a normal day, but try driving over it on any big boating weekend, or any week when there’s a big event in town. The bridge has a way of becoming a pretty bad bottleneck.
There are also safety issues to consider. A pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing over the bridge a few weeks ago, and it’s not uncommon to see pedestrians darting into traffic or scurrying through the crosswalks.
And drivers have even managed to run into the bridge a few times over the years, most recently last year. Those incidents tend to be pretty costly for the city since fixing the one-of-a-kind antique bridge isn’t as simple as buffing out a dent in a fender.
The point is, we’ve known for some time that the bridge needed some traffic attention.
Even the feds have long encouraged Lake Havasu City to do something more. The London bridge has made the Federal Highway Administration’s list of functionally obsolete bridges — mainly because the lanes on the bridge don’t meet current traffic standards.
Of course, widening the historic bridge simply isn’t an option, and traffic controls can only help so much. But something has to be done.
Complaints about backed-up traffic became so bad a few years back that organizers of the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair moved the event from the Nautical Beachfront Resort to Lake Havasu State Park.
Lake Havasu needs a second way to access the Island. That’s long been on the wish list for Havasu’s local government types, but the need has reached critical levels in recent years as more homes have been permitted and more businesses allowed to set up shop on the Island.
The project came as close to reality as it’s ever been this year thanks to a Leo Biasiucci bill in the state House of Representatives that would have set aside $22 million for its construction. City officials already got a lot of the hard work out of the way with planning and securing the rights for the bridge’s placement. It’s disappointing that legislators couldn’t figure out a way to bring Biasiucci’s bill to the governor’s desk. Biasiucci said it came down to the bridge project or securing funding to finally address some long-neglected issues on State Route 95. It’s easy to see why the highway would win out.
Biasiucci says he’s going to push for it again in 2022. If he can land a deal, it will be a great feather in his cap as he heads into another election year. However, he can’t do it along. It’s important that the other two members of the Lake Havasu City delegation push just as hard for the bill, and it’s important that Havasu speaks with one loud voice to ensure other legislators and the governor understand just how important the project is.
— Today’s News-Herald
