Lake Havasu City’s housing market is hot, no doubt, but the trend suggests sustainability even with inevitable dips.
Some of the encouraging information comes from recent residential building permits, which have increased – but not dramatically so – over the previous fiscal year. Building at a steady pace, mostly one at a time, reduces the chance that big groups of homes would go unsold in a market change as they did in the 2008 recession.
City government issues permits and tracks information with fiscal years which begin annually July 1. Permits are required for new homes and most additions and renovations.
Rising home prices are causing some justifiable local concern, just as they did more than a dozen years ago when the price of a new home last averaged more than $300,000. The increases, though, are not as crazy as in coastal California and some other large cities. Locally, the price has been rising well within the single digits annually.
On any given day, there are plenty forecasts of doom. Fears of a housing bubble. Concerns that Baby Boomers will die and younger buyers won’t be able to buy their homes. Most of these seem overblown, but everyone recognizes there are down and up cycles in building and housing.
Lake Havasu City’s market is way different from that in the large cities. People who move to Lake Havasu City often do so to pursue a dream, not just a job. Recreation homes and second homes are common.
Still, outside markets greatly influence the local one. Consider what would happen if California housing became affordable and the great outflux of residents stopped? What about interest rate increases? Or a decline in the hot stock market and the attendant feelings of wealth?
More likely, as the Wall Street Journal reports, a gradual slowdown may signal a more stable market. The global housing market is in a slow decline after peak highs. Significantly, the Journal reports, the slowdown is enough to alleviate most fears of a housing price bubble burst that can damage whole economies.
The local market is showing strong growth but it isn’t skyrocketing into the danger zone. That should keep sellers happy and reassure prospective buyers for Lake Havasu City homes.
— Today’s News-Herald
