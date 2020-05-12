Three things are always certain: Death, taxes and Lake Havasu City gas prices that are higher than they should be. Even with oil prices at record lows, we haven’t seen pump prices budge much here in sunny Lake Havasu City.
To be fair, Havasu’s fuel prices have been trending down — very slowly — and they’re currently under the state average of $2.08 a gallon for unleaded. (On Tuesday afternoon, ArizonaGasPrices.com was reporting $1.99 pump prices at the ARCO station on Lake Havasu Avenue and South Palo Verde Boulevard.)
Traditionally, however, Havasu residents have had to pay much more at the pump than their counterparts in other Arizona cities. And that’s certainly holding true across the nation, with a U.S. average of $1.85 per gallon.
While much of the nation has enjoyed rock-bottom pricing over the past couple of months, Lake Havasu City more or less missed out on those discounts.
Oh well. Havasu’s gas prices just don’t react to the market like you might expect. The relative lack of competition here, combined with our unique geographic setting and local economic dynamics, seem to ensure each year that prices remain higher than the cities around us. Truthfully, there’s little any of us can do to change that. Proving collusion is a difficult task, and legislators have previously said that their hands are pretty much tied when it comes to regulating gas prices.
Price swings are common enough that most of us have become accustomed to rolling with the punches and simply adjust our habits when prices get out of control. Chances are we’ll have to put those skills to use again soon as prices are starting to rise again thanks to rising demand around the world.
And that high demand could conceivably reach unprecedented levels as people who were previously stuck at home start venturing out for the first time.
In what would normally be good news for the Havasu economy, local prices remain much lower than California (gas averages $2.77 per gallon in the Golden State, according to AAA), and that makes Lake Havasu an attractive daytrip destination for Californians itching for something to do. We concede that more visitors probably aren’t at the top of anyone’s priority list right now, but that could help offer some explanation for the surge in crowds we’ve noticed in the past few weeks.
Gas prices in Havasu will always be frustratingly higher than our neighboring communities. Time has shown that. Prices that are too high have a ripple effect on the local economy, as consumers are left with less discretionary income. The silver lining is that those relatively high prices don’t seem to keep the visitors away, and that’s ultimately a good thing for the local economy.
— Today’s News-Herald
