Even as Lake Havasu City nears 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus, it’s clear that it is still difficult for many people in our community to wrap their heads around the virus and its severity.
There are two big reasons for that. First, the way public officials and the media have reported on rising cases has reduced the disease to a numbers game. Every day, the county and state report the latest positive test results, with little information that might actually be useful to people to know what to make of it all.
Local numbers are reported each evening by the Mohave County Health Department, but the public is given a minimal amount of information — usually just a general age range and a general location where the person lives. It’s done this way in the name of privacy, but those kinds of protections need to be severely loosened during a pandemic, when more and better information could help save lives.
Otherwise, it’s all very impersonal, and easy to ignore, at least until it affects someone you know.
In the early days of the pandemic, before community spread took over, knowing where and how the virus was contracted could have helped local residents know what areas to avoid. It was ridiculous that it took weeks for anyone to know that some local nursing homes were considered to be coronavirus hot spots, with dozens of cases and multiple deaths. If that information had been made public earlier, it could have helped families of patients make informed decisions about their care and continued well-being.
We were glad to see Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius push this week to release more information about patients who have died from covid-19. Angius is right when she says more and better information can help the county earn the trust a skeptical public. “If you are asking people to give up their lives, there has to be trust in the numbers,” she said at a Monday’s Supervisors meeting. “I know Mohave county is doing everything right... but it is hard when you say to people ‘we are not allowed to show you those numbers.’”
Right now Angius is pushing for the health department to begin releasing specific ages of patients who have died. It’s a good start, but we hope it doesn’t end there. The more information people have at their fingertips, the better informed they’ll be about important life choices — such as whether to go out in public, and where.
The second big problem is the continued lack of testing available in Lake Havasu City. Are you concerned about recent symptoms? Good luck getting a test right away. And when you do get one, you’ll have to wait an unacceptable amount of time to get your results. The delays must be addressed.
Gov. Ducey announced recently that he planned to expand testing throughout Arizona, but so far that surge testing seems to be focused on Phoenix and other cities, and they’re not being used effectively in those areas. Despite Ducey’s claim that the state could test 5,000 people a day, it took four days to reach 5,000 tests at the surge sites, according to ABC 15. Lake Havasu City needs to demand that Arizona’s surge plan includes our community. Local residents shouldn’t have to make a three-hour trip to take a timely test.
More testing and rapid results will help Havasu get ahead of the problem as responsible people who test positive will stay at home instead of infecting others as they go about their daily lives in uncertainty.
— Today’s News-Herald
