The federal government jumped in with promises of stimulus checks, large bonus payments for the unemployed and forgivable loans to businesses.
Make no mistake, those programs can help keep families and businesses financially afloat during the coronavirus shutdown. For a family that needed groceries yesterday or a store with expenses but little revenue, the federal programs seem very slow to roll out.
Nevermind that the stimulus checks were just approved three weeks ago.
Life happens at a personal level. It’s a very good thing that local organizations are helping to fill the gap for those who need a little help today, not when and if a stimulus check arrives.
The Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance group out of a need to both act as an information referral system and to coordinate help to local people in need. City Councilman David Lane oversaw the creation of the group prompted by flurries of calls to city offices from people who needed direction or help.
The alliance is composed of the Havasu Community Health Foundation, River Cities United Way, city government, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce and the local arm of the Better Business Bureau.
The health foundation and United Way have long histories of directly helping individuals in the city through a variety of social service programs. The alliance brings them and the other organizations together in a way that coordinates help and vets applicants to assure resources go to those most in need.
Unlike the billions or trillions of dollars in federal assistance making its way to communities across the country, the local resource alliance is helping with food, shelter and financial aid immediately though at a scale measured just in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Right now, that lesser amount of money is doing more good than the buckets of billions.
The Resource Alliance is showing substantive results and offerings, bringing both benefits and accountability to an obvious and often overlooked local need.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.