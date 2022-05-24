Today’s opening of the Havasu Riviera boat launch ramps comes several years later than anyone wanted, and not a moment too soon. The long-delayed opening, however, is a reason to celebrate. The ramp will surely address some of the bottlenecks that occur at launch ramps during busy periods — like this Memorial Day weekend.
One disappointing development is that any benefit Lake Havasu City might have seen when it comes to crowding is certainly tempered by the announcement that it’ll cost a little more money to launch from Havasu Riviera — and your Arizona State Parks pass won’t work there.
It’s unfortunate that developers couldn’t find a way to work with Arizona State Parks that would allow them to accept the State Parks Pass, if only for the sake of convenience. We understand the developer put up a lot of money to build the ramps, and needs to recoup some of those costs via entry fees.
And it’s true that many folks who can afford a boat (and the gas prices it takes to run them, especially these days) won’t balk at paying a few extra bucks to use the new ramp.
However, Lake Havasu is more popular than ever, and the need for additional ramps is an acute one. There’s a good possibility that Lake Havasu’s steady water levels could make this area an even more attractive boating destination as Lake Mead and other regional waterways dry up.
The only free ramp on the lake is that squirrelly mess at Site Six. There’s certainly a case to be made for improved low-cost access for all boaters. Of course, the lake can only hold so many boats at one time, so maybe some bottlenecks aren’t such a bad thing if it discourages crowds from getting unmanageable. In any case, these are important conversations our community needs to tackle. Regional governments need to talk now about how to best improve boating access around the lake — and how to get it done in a way that doesn’t take nearly a decade.
— Today’s News-Herald
